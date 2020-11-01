New York Mets
Ranking MLB’s top 30 free agents and predicting where they’ll sign
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1m
This will be a Hot Stove League unlike any other. It could start slowly. It could get ugly. Yet as Eddie Murphy once said, money don’t crack. Baseball’s free-agent market, which officially
Yankees: Arbitration Settlements Figure To Pile On Team’s Payroll Woes
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Yankees will soon be exchanging numbers with 13 arbitration eligible players. Following another "failed" year, do they all deserve raises?
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets
by: Jerry Beach — CBC Sports 3h
Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.
Dellin Betances exercises $6.8 million player option, will stay with Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 1, 2020 2:35 PM — Newsday 3h
Lifelong New Yorker Dellin Betances is set to stay here for 2021. The Mets’ righthanded reliever exercised his player option for next season on Sunday. He chose a guaranteed $6.8 million salary over a
Mets: Betances returning; Stroman gets offer
by: Associated Press — ESPN 3h
Dellin Betances and Brad Back exercised their player options on Sunday while the Mets made an $18.9 million qualifying offer to right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Mets extend qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman, Dellin Betances and Brad Brach exercise player options - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 4h
As expected, the Mets extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer to Marcus Stroman ahead of the Sunday 5 p.m. deadline.
METS ROSTER NOTES
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
METS ROSTER NOTES FLUSHING, N.Y., November 1, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have extended a qualifying offer...
