Springer, Bauer among 6 given qualifying offers
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 1h
Six major league baseball players were given qualifying offers before free agency began Sunday afternoon, among them pitchers Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman, and position players DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and J.T. Realmuto.
New Mets owner Steve Cohen says it’s no brainer to have “Old Times Day”
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 35m
Very nice.
Dellin Betances exercises option for chance at Mets redemption
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Dellin Betances’ comeback season from injury rated as a disappointment, but he will receive another opportunity with the Mets in 2021. The right-handed reliever on Sunday exercised his player option
Decisions, Decisions
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
The Mets made a qualifying offer to pitcher Marcus Stroman today. If he accepts, he gets $18.9 million to stay here for one more year. If h...
Ranking MLB’s top 30 free agents and predicting where they’ll sign
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
This will be a Hot Stove League unlike any other. It could start slowly. It could get ugly. Yet as Eddie Murphy once said, money don’t crack. Baseball’s free-agent market, which officially
Trevor Bauer, George Springer Among Group to Receive Qualifying Offers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun.As per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, once their five-day exclusive extension negotiation windows with their former clubs had closed at Sunday
Yankees: Arbitration Settlements Figure To Pile On Team’s Payroll Woes
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
The Yankees will soon be exchanging numbers with 13 arbitration eligible players. Following another "failed" year, do they all deserve raises?
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 5h
As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets
by: Jerry Beach — CBC Sports 5h
Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.
