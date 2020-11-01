New York Mets
Dellin Betances exercises option for chance at Mets redemption
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Dellin Betances’ comeback season from injury rated as a disappointment, but he will receive another opportunity with the Mets in 2021. The right-handed reliever on Sunday exercised his player option
New Mets owner Steve Cohen says it’s no brainer to have “Old Times Day”
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 35m
Very nice.
Decisions, Decisions
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
The Mets made a qualifying offer to pitcher Marcus Stroman today. If he accepts, he gets $18.9 million to stay here for one more year. If h...
Ranking MLB’s top 30 free agents and predicting where they’ll sign
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
This will be a Hot Stove League unlike any other. It could start slowly. It could get ugly. Yet as Eddie Murphy once said, money don’t crack. Baseball’s free-agent market, which officially
Trevor Bauer, George Springer Among Group to Receive Qualifying Offers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun.As per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, once their five-day exclusive extension negotiation windows with their former clubs had closed at Sunday
Yankees: Arbitration Settlements Figure To Pile On Team’s Payroll Woes
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
The Yankees will soon be exchanging numbers with 13 arbitration eligible players. Following another "failed" year, do they all deserve raises?
MLB Free Agent Profile: J.T. Realmuto
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 5h
As the MLB Hot Stove begins, @yaschwa30 takes a look at free agent J.T. Realmuto who will be one of the most sought-after players this offseason.
Pitcher Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets
by: Jerry Beach — CBC Sports 5h
Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency.
