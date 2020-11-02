Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Andres Gimenez

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Daily News
Mets' Jacob deGrom one of 3 NL Cy Young finalists - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 2m

DeGrom is still in the running for his third straight Cy.

Mets Merized
MLB Awards Finalists Announced; Jacob DeGrom Tabbed in NL CYA

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 13m

Shortened season or not, Major League Baseball has some end-of-year awards to hand out.Monday night on MLB Network, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced their finalists for Jack

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom an NL Cy Young Award finalist

by: Paul Casella MLB: Mets 19m

Awards season has arrived. The 2020 BBWAA Awards finalists were announced live on MLB Network on Monday. After an unprecedented and exciting season, who is in the running for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year?

New York Post
Mets’ Jacob deGrom named Cy Young finalist in quest for third straight

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 30m

Jacob deGrom’s long-shot quest to win a third-straight Cy Young Award is still alive. The Mets ace was named a finalist for the award on Monday night along with the Reds’ Trevor Bauer and the

Jacob deGrom Named Finalist for NL Cy Young

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 37m

11/2/20: For the third straight year, Jacob deGrom has been named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive...

Newsday
Mets' Jacob deGrom is an NL Cy Young Award finalist for the third straight season | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 2, 2020 7:18 PM Newsday 53m

For the third year in a row, Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award. But unlike the previous two times, he is not the favorite to win. That status belongs to Trevor Bauer,

CBS Sports

Samson: Mets fans need to give Steve Cohen time to fix franchise - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel Nov 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 4h

Samson weighed in on the Mets new owner

