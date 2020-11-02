New York Mets
MLB Awards Finalists Announced; Jacob DeGrom Tabbed in NL CYA
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 12m
Shortened season or not, Major League Baseball has some end-of-year awards to hand out.Monday night on MLB Network, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced their finalists for Jack
Mets' Jacob deGrom one of 3 NL Cy Young finalists - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 49s
DeGrom is still in the running for his third straight Cy.
deGrom an NL Cy Young Award finalist
by: Paul Casella — MLB: Mets 18m
Awards season has arrived. The 2020 BBWAA Awards finalists were announced live on MLB Network on Monday. After an unprecedented and exciting season, who is in the running for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year?
Mets’ Jacob deGrom named Cy Young finalist in quest for third straight
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 29m
Jacob deGrom’s long-shot quest to win a third-straight Cy Young Award is still alive. The Mets ace was named a finalist for the award on Monday night along with the Reds’ Trevor Bauer and the
Jacob deGrom Named Finalist for NL Cy Young
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 36m
11/2/20: For the third straight year, Jacob deGrom has been named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive...
Mets' Jacob deGrom is an NL Cy Young Award finalist for the third straight season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 2, 2020 7:18 PM — Newsday 51m
For the third year in a row, Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award. But unlike the previous two times, he is not the favorite to win. That status belongs to Trevor Bauer,
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Andres Gimenez
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Samson: Mets fans need to give Steve Cohen time to fix franchise - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel Nov 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Samson weighed in on the Mets new owner
