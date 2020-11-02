New York Mets
DJ LeMahieu could get Derek Jeter treatment from Yankees in free agency
by: George A. King III — New York Post 1h
When Derek Jeter was a free agent following the 2010 season the Yankees told him to shop for deals. Of course, Jeter returned on a three-year deal for $51 million and played the final season of a Hall
My Favorite Billionaire
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 12m
Steve Cohen's decision to engage with Mets fans on Twitter this weekend was, by all accounts, a smashing success. Fans were already quite g...
Jacob deGrom named a Cy Young award finalist
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m
Jake won the award in both 2018 and 2019, though he is an underdog this year.
deGrom up for 3rd straight NL Cy Young
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
For the first time in three years, Jacob deGrom is an underdog to win the National League Cy Young Award. But he is once again a finalist for the honor, nonetheless. deGrom joined Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer and the Cubs' Yu Darvish as the finalists...
Scouting Report - OF - Ethan Wilson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Ethan Wilson OF South Alabama Next On Deck - 13. Ethan Wilson, OF, South Alabama 6- foot-2, 205 pounds. Proportionally stro...
Mets' Jacob deGrom one of 3 NL Cy Young finalists - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 2h
DeGrom is still in the running for his third straight Cy.
MLB Awards Finalists Announced; Jacob DeGrom Tabbed in NL CYA
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
Shortened season or not, Major League Baseball has some end-of-year awards to hand out.Monday night on MLB Network, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced their finalists for Jack
Jacob deGrom Named Finalist for NL Cy Young
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
11/2/20: For the third straight year, Jacob deGrom has been named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive...
