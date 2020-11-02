Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB awards 2020: Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts making history? Angels’ Mike Trout’s MVP run ends - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Monday the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in the American and National Leagues.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Cohen Has Mets Fans Excited About The Future

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2m

Good Morning, Mets fans! Jacob deGrom has been nominated as a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award and Steve Cohen has Mets fans excited about the future.Latest Mets NewsPer Marc Carig of The At

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - OF - Malakhi Knight

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7h

  Malakhi Knight   OF   6-3   185   Marysville Getchell HS (WV)   PG  -   Malakhi Knight, OF, Canes National/Mets Scout Team   A favorite of...

Mike's Mets
My Favorite Billionaire

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 7h

Steve Cohen's decision to engage with Mets fans on Twitter this weekend was, by all accounts, a smashing success. Fans were already quite g...

Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom named a Cy Young award finalist

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h

Jake won the award in both 2018 and 2019, though he is an underdog this year.

New York Post
DJ LeMahieu could get Derek Jeter treatment from Yankees in free agency

by: George A. King III New York Post 8h

When Derek Jeter was a free agent following the 2010 season the Yankees told him to shop for deals. Of course, Jeter returned on a three-year deal for $51 million and played the final season of a Hall

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom up for 3rd straight NL Cy Young

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 9h

For the first time in three years, Jacob deGrom is an underdog to win the National League Cy Young Award. But he is once again a finalist for the honor, nonetheless. deGrom joined Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer and the Cubs' Yu Darvish as the finalists...

Daily News
Mets' Jacob deGrom one of 3 NL Cy Young finalists - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 10h

DeGrom is still in the running for his third straight Cy.

