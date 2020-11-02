New York Mets
MLB awards 2020: Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts making history? Angels’ Mike Trout’s MVP run ends - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Monday the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in the American and National Leagues.
Morning Briefing: Cohen Has Mets Fans Excited About The Future
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2m
Good Morning, Mets fans! Jacob deGrom has been nominated as a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award and Steve Cohen has Mets fans excited about the future.Latest Mets NewsPer Marc Carig of The At
Scouting Report - OF - Malakhi Knight
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7h
Malakhi Knight OF 6-3 185 Marysville Getchell HS (WV) PG - Malakhi Knight, OF, Canes National/Mets Scout Team A favorite of...
My Favorite Billionaire
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 7h
Steve Cohen's decision to engage with Mets fans on Twitter this weekend was, by all accounts, a smashing success. Fans were already quite g...
Jacob deGrom named a Cy Young award finalist
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h
Jake won the award in both 2018 and 2019, though he is an underdog this year.
DJ LeMahieu could get Derek Jeter treatment from Yankees in free agency
by: George A. King III — New York Post 8h
When Derek Jeter was a free agent following the 2010 season the Yankees told him to shop for deals. Of course, Jeter returned on a three-year deal for $51 million and played the final season of a Hall
deGrom up for 3rd straight NL Cy Young
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 9h
For the first time in three years, Jacob deGrom is an underdog to win the National League Cy Young Award. But he is once again a finalist for the honor, nonetheless. deGrom joined Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer and the Cubs' Yu Darvish as the finalists...
Mets' Jacob deGrom one of 3 NL Cy Young finalists - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 10h
DeGrom is still in the running for his third straight Cy.
