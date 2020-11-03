Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
56773132_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Imagining Mets trades for Indians' Francisco Lindor, Cubs’ Yu Darvish - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Mets are expected to be major players as the hot stove heats up thanks to the deep pockets of new owner Steve Cohen.

Amazin' Avenue
56775224_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for November 3, 2020

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Daddy

Most Of Mets Postseason Appearances Have Come In President’s Second Term

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 21m

There are far better reasons to choose who you vote for today (or have already voted for) than how it impacts the New York Mets. However, if that’s going to be your shallow and superficial ba…

Mack's Mets
56774533_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - REAL TEAMS UNDERSTAND WHAT IT TAKES TO CONSISTENTLY MAKE THE PLAYOFFS

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 48m

OK, class. In recent weeks, Professor Tom has shared a few key things: 1) The non-performers on the Mets annually are way too many and get w...

nj.com
55698311_thumbnail

Don’t look for record-setting deals in free agency, MLB insider predicts | That’s good for Mets’ Steve Cohen - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 58m

New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract in December. Spending will be down this winter.

Rising Apple

Mets acquisition of Nick Tropeano is a savvy bullpen move

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Nick Tropeano is an accomplished pitcher who showed encouraging signs in 2020 that he could be a solid contributor for the New York Mets in 2021. After Ste...

nj.com
56772593_thumbnail

MLB awards 2020: Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts making history? Angels’ Mike Trout’s MVP run ends - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Monday the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in the American and National Leagues.

Mets Merized
55327813_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Cohen Has Mets Fans Excited About The Future

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 3h

Good Morning, Mets fans! Jacob deGrom has been nominated as a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award and Steve Cohen has Mets fans excited about the future.Latest Mets NewsPer Marc Carig of The At

