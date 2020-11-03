New York Mets
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Outfielder Ryan Cordell
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 13m
The very athletic Ryan Cordell came to the New York Mets in 2020 after two seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Cordell played in 97 games in 2019 but saw minimal action during his first season in Flushing. The Mets released him at the end of June...
Vote: vote for David Wright and Daniel Murphy in 2014
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hey, it’s off-season filler and when else am I gonna use this? This is my kind of ballot!
| Mack's Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Brian Joura November 3, 2020 Charlie Morton is a free agent. On the list of things that don’t make sense baseball-wise in 2020, this...
MMO Free Agent Profile: Charlie Morton, RHP
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 2h
Charlie Morton, Starting PitcherBats/Throws: Right/RightAge: 36 (Nov. 12, 1983)Traditional Stats: 9 G, 9 GS, 38.0 IP, 4.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 4 HR, 9.9 K/9, 2.4 BB/9Advanced Stats: 41.6% G
Mets Rumors: Is the front office contacting Yadier Molina?
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
With catcher Yadier Molina officially being declared a free agent for the first time in his 17-year career, the New York Mets rumors are beginning to swirl...
Top New York Mets free agent options
by: Aaron Dorman — Sportsnaut 3h
MLB Free Agents the New York Mets are likely to target for the 2021 season, including starters, relievers and position players.
Here's why Jacob deGrom won't win Cy Young this time - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
Jacob deGrom, for the first time since 2017, is not the favorite to win the NL Cy Young.
Where does SNY stand amid Steve Cohen’s Mets takeover?
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
SNY is currently being valued at around $1 billion and is one of the only profitable aspects of the Mets, which as an organization had been hemorrhaging
