Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
IBWAA Names Mattingly, Cash Top Managers
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 43m
Mattingly, with 341 points, managed the Marlins to a surprise Wild Card berth. I had the top two with the Cubs David Ross third. Bob Melvin of the As was third with 161 points.
James McCann could solve Mets’ catcher horrors in MLB free agency
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 1h
The Mets have a catching issue heading into the offseason. After declining the $10 million option for Wilson Ramos, the Mets are left with just Tomas Nido, Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez as catchers
Free Agent Target: Alex Colome
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
Alex Colome is a name that has circulated throughout the Mets community in the past and rightfully so. The right handed reliever has had a spectacular eight year career until this point, so I’m sur…
Love in the City at Century’s End
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. Not every mans a talker, John. Go figure. J.T. Bonds?
The Role The Mets Decide For Seth Lugo Will Have A Big Impact on Their Off-Season Plans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
Where will the Mets use Seth Lugo in 2021? Will he be in the bullpen or will he be in the rotation? The answer to that question will have a big impact […]
Vote: Vote for Change
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Continuing today’s Election Day filler, it’s this image back from a more innocent time when maybe perhaps Wally Backman could have become the Mets manager but probably not. Which reminds me Uncle Steve – you aren’t going to free-pass Rojas are you? H
