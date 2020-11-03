Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
J.D. Davis vs. Kris Bryant: Where they match up.

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 32m

By Angelina Heather Rizzo You log onto Facebook and see unrealistic comparisons all the time. This isn’t one of them, here’s how you can compare JD Davis to Kris Bryant by the numbers effectively. …

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Robby Martin

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 25m

  Robby Martin   OF 6-3 200 Florida State     Next On Deck  -   19. Robby Martin, OF, Florida State   6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Prop...

Blogging Mets

IBWAA Names Mattingly, Cash Top Managers

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 3h

Mattingly, with 341 points, managed the Marlins to a surprise Wild Card berth. I had the top two with the Cubs David Ross third. Bob Melvin of the As was third with 161 points.

New York Post
James McCann could solve Mets’ catcher horrors in MLB free agency

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

The Mets have a catching issue heading into the offseason. After declining the $10 million option for Wilson Ramos, the Mets are left with just Tomas Nido, Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez as catchers

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 3h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Metstradamus
Faith and Fear in Flushing

Love in the City at Century’s End

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. Not every mans a talker, John. Go figure. J.T. Bonds?

The New York Extra
The Role The Mets Decide For Seth Lugo Will Have A Big Impact on Their Off-Season Plans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 5h

Where will the Mets use Seth Lugo in 2021? Will he be in the bullpen or will he be in the rotation? The answer to that question will have a big impact […]

