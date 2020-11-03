New York Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Sal Frelick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9m
Sal Frelick OF 5-9 175 Boston College Away Back Gone - SAL FRELICK IF/OF 5-10, 175 lbs. Boston College Eagles I...
J.D. Davis vs. Kris Bryant: Where they match up.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
By Angelina Heather Rizzo You log onto Facebook and see unrealistic comparisons all the time. This isn’t one of them, here’s how you can compare JD Davis to Kris Bryant by the numbers effectively. …
IBWAA Names Mattingly, Cash Top Managers
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 4h
Mattingly, with 341 points, managed the Marlins to a surprise Wild Card berth. I had the top two with the Cubs David Ross third. Bob Melvin of the As was third with 161 points.
James McCann could solve Mets’ catcher horrors in MLB free agency
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 5h
The Mets have a catching issue heading into the offseason. After declining the $10 million option for Wilson Ramos, the Mets are left with just Tomas Nido, Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez as catchers
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 5h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Love in the City at Century’s End
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a series in which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. Not every mans a talker, John. Go figure. J.T. Bonds?
The Role The Mets Decide For Seth Lugo Will Have A Big Impact on Their Off-Season Plans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 6h
Where will the Mets use Seth Lugo in 2021? Will he be in the bullpen or will he be in the rotation? The answer to that question will have a big impact […]
