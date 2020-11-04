New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets should extend J.D. Davis
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The exuberant righty is a good candidate for an extension.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
2020 MMO Report Card: Edwin Diaz, RHP
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 12m
Edwin Diaz RHPPlayer Data: Age: 26, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 26 G, 25.2 IP, 2-1, 1.75 ERA, 2 HLD, 2 HR, 14 BB, 50 SO, 1.25 WHIP, 6 SVAdvanced Stats: 244 ERA+, 2.18 FIP, 1.3 bWAR. 0.9 fWARFr
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 28m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
‘Significant’ layoffs at ESPN coming as soon as Thursday - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 35m
ESPN went through a pair of layoffs in 2017, slashing the jobs of behind-the-scenes staff as well as on-air anchors.
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Catcher Rene Rivera
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 42m
Veteran catcher Rene Rivera joined the New York Mets for his fourth stint in Flushing. He was third on the catcher depth chart, but an unfortunate injury ended his season after two games. Rivera needed surgery to remove a bone spur from his left...
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Player Review: Robert Gsellman 2020 Stats: 6 Appearances, 4 Starts, 14.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 9.64 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 1 H...
If Marcus Stroman leaves Mets, here's what they can do - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The clock is ticking for Marcus Stroman to make a decision on the Mets' qualifying offer.
Return of AJ Hinch shows just how wrong Rob Manfred got Astros punishment as Alex Cora looms
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
At this point, it’s like beating a dead horse, but it only bears repeating: The Houston Astros got off incredibly easy by Major League Baseball thanks to a
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Adams beat Jefferson 71-68 in 1796 in the fourth-closest presidential election. ... Jefferson missed a wide-open 3 at the buzzer.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Of Flexen's 11 strikeouts, nine were swinging strikeouts. #Mets #FormerMetWatchChris Flexen was absolutely dominant in the Doosan Bears Game 1 playoff win: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 11 K https://t.co/YXT4haYExWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘NY Mets owner Steve Cohen is asking for ways to make fans' experience better. Here are 10’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: You may have seen or heard that Steve Cohen has a Twitter account… https://t.co/uPGuznMjzJ #Mets https://t.co/9I0cSVDO6LBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If not the #Mets, where could Amed Rosario play in 2021? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/LrBLqM1kGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I've always been amazed that Randolph never got another managerial opportunity somewhere. #Mets#OTD in 2004, the Mets named Willie Randolph as the team's manager. Randolph had a 302-253 record with the Mets from 2005-2008 and managed the Mets to the NLCS in 2006. https://t.co/ck3JFIKpSeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Do nice guys finish last in baseball? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/Mdn3tf3NF6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets