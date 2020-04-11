Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Wednesday catch-all thread (11/4/20)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

A lot of people are coming up with trade packages for Francisco Lindor. Yesterday, SNY modeled a trade based on what the Dodgers paid for Mookie Betts. Here’s an fWAR comparison of Betts and …

Mets Merized
2020 MMO Report Card: Edwin Diaz, RHP

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 12m

Edwin Diaz RHPPlayer Data: Age: 26, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 26 G, 25.2 IP, 2-1, 1.75 ERA, 2 HLD, 2 HR, 14 BB, 50 SO, 1.25 WHIP, 6 SVAdvanced Stats: 244 ERA+, 2.18 FIP, 1.3 bWAR. 0.9 fWARFr

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 28m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

nj.com
‘Significant’ layoffs at ESPN coming as soon as Thursday - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35m

ESPN went through a pair of layoffs in 2017, slashing the jobs of behind-the-scenes staff as well as on-air anchors.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Catcher Rene Rivera

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 42m

Veteran catcher Rene Rivera joined the New York Mets for his fourth stint in Flushing. He was third on the catcher depth chart, but an unfortunate injury ended his season after two games. Rivera needed surgery to remove a bone spur from his left...

Mack's Mets
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Robert Gsellman

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Player Review:   Robert Gsellman 2020 Stats:  6 Appearances, 4 Starts, 14.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 9.64 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 1 H...

Daily News
If Marcus Stroman leaves Mets, here's what they can do - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The clock is ticking for Marcus Stroman to make a decision on the Mets' qualifying offer.

Metro News
Return of AJ Hinch shows just how wrong Rob Manfred got Astros punishment as Alex Cora looms

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

At this point, it’s like beating a dead horse, but it only bears repeating: The Houston Astros got off incredibly easy by Major League Baseball thanks to a

