Mets: Making The Case For Restraint Before Speeding Up Next Year
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
The Mets and Steve Cohen, in theory, have the wherwithall to erase and harvest the top of the free agents board. But, here's a better approach
Nick Tropeano has the potential to be quite a find for the New York Mets
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Just a few days ago, the New York Mets claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Tropeano off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. A waiver claim at this time of the year usually doesn't mean much, but this particular one could pay huge dividens for a team...
Look Past Francisco Lindor, Mets Need Mega-Deal With Indians
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The Cleveland Indians are known to be floating Francisco Lindor, and with this being the Indians, they are looking to probably try to contend while also making any deals. That would make sense give…
Baseball's Uncertain Future, and How It Might Affect the Mets
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
There was a piece by Evan Drellich in The Athletic last week that caught my eye, but in all of the excitement surrounding Steve Cohen's fi...
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets target Trevor Bauer rejects Reds’ qualifying offer - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Trevor Bauer — the cream of the free agent starting pitching crop — has turned down the Reds' one-year, $18.9-million qualifying offer.
Taking a deep dive look at free agent CF George Springer | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The BNNY crew takes a close look at free-agent centerfielder George Springer, including his defensive metrics, and how to view his career as someone who play...
IBWAA Names Bauer, Bieber Top Pitchers
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2h
That was my vote as well. I had Bieber, Dallas Keuchel and Cole. You may also like ...
2020 MMO Report Card: Edwin Diaz, RHP
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 3h
Edwin Diaz RHPPlayer Data: Age: 26, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 26 G, 25.2 IP, 2-1, 1.75 ERA, 2 HLD, 2 HR, 14 BB, 50 SO, 1.25 WHIP, 6 SVAdvanced Stats: 244 ERA+, 2.18 FIP, 1.3 bWAR. 0.9 fWARFr
