Mets sign Mallex, 10 others to Minors deals
by: Manny Randhawa — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets have signed 11 players to Minor League deals, the club announced Wednesday. Among that group are former Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith and former Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaíno. The other nine players are catchers Bruce Maxwell and...
Mets sign eleven players, including Arodys Vizcaino and Mallex Smith, to minor league deals
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m
The Mets have signed eleven players to minor league deals, a group that includes former Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaino, outfielder Mallex Smith, and infielder Jose Peraza. The other eight players...
Sandy Alderson's nearing Mets arrival has Brodie Van Wagenen in shaky spot
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 39m
The president in waiting hasn’t revealed his platform or potential cabinet appointees, but that could begin changing by early next week. Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets — and by extension
The worst combined seasons in New York sports history
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The chase for 0-32 is gone, but the inauspicious title of the worst combined season for a single sport in New York history is still in play. The Giants and Jets haven’t enjoyed much success lately
Bruce Maxwell, Mets Agree to Minors Contract; 1st MLB Player to Kneel for Anthem
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 2h
Catcher Bruce Maxwell , who notably became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting systemic racism and police brutality ...
Mets sign 11 minor-league free agents, including Bruce Maxwell | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 4, 2020 6:26 PM — Newsday 2h
Mets spring training, still more than three months away, already is starting to look full. The team announced Wednesday the signings of 11 minor-league free agents, nine of whom are invited to major-l
Mets add former MLB steals leader Mallex Smith
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 3h
The New York Mets signed 11 players to minor-league contracts Wednesday, including 2019 stolen base leader Mallex Smith, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The full list of minor league deals. Most were in the organization.-C Bruce Maxwell-C...
Bruce Maxwell to attend spring training with Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Catcher Bruce Maxwell, the only major league player to kneel during the national anthem in 2017 to protest racial injustice, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets for next year and will report to major league spring training.
