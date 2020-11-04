Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets sign eleven players, including Arodys Vizcaino and Mallex Smith, to minor league deals

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m

The Mets have signed eleven players to minor league deals, a group that includes former Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaino, outfielder Mallex Smith, and infielder Jose Peraza. The other eight players...

New York Post
Bruce Maxwell, Mets Agree to Minors Contract; 1st MLB Player to Kneel for Anthem

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2h

Catcher Bruce Maxwell , who notably became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting systemic racism and police brutality ...

MLB: Mets.com
56811852_thumbnail

Mets sign Mallex, 10 others to Minors deals

by: Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 2h

The Mets have signed 11 players to Minor League deals, the club announced Wednesday. Among that group are former Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith and former Braves reliever Arodys Vizcaíno. The other nine players are catchers Bruce Maxwell and...

Bruce Maxwell to attend spring training with Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Catcher Bruce Maxwell, the only major league player to kneel during the national anthem in 2017 to protest racial injustice, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Mets for next year and will report to major league spring training.

