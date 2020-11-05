Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
56826790_thumbnail

The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 32m

  By  Mike Phillips  |  November 4, 2020 12:31 pm Player Review:   Luis Guillorme 2020 Stats:  29 Games, 57 At Bats, .333 Batting Average, 1...

Rising Apple

Mets: MLB Trade Rumors predicts Marcus Stroman signs with the Angels

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 18m

MLB Trade Rumors has predicted Marcus Stroman will most likely leave the New York Mets and sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Marcus Stroman has over $18 mi...

Mets Merized
56827039_thumbnail

Mets Sale Could Be Finalized Tomorrow, Press Conference Potentially Next Week

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 23m

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, reports that approved sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen could be finalized this Friday. Worst case scenario looks like early next week according

Daily News
56826692_thumbnail

Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets could close Friday - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 35m

Those involved with Steve Cohen’s purchase of the Mets hope the deal will officially close Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Francisco Lindor likely to be dealt this offseason; Mets sign multiple veterans - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson Nov 5, 2020 at 12:36 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 39m

Here's a roundup of the offseason trade and free agency buzz on Thursday

Mike's Mets
56825671_thumbnail

It All Begins Monday, but It Might End for Brodie

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

I've been a bit distracted by the election this week, but I was still quite happy to read in the Post  yesterday that the expectations are t...

Empire Sports Media
49368440_thumbnail

New York Mets: Cleveland intends to trade Lindor before Opening Day, per report

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

Attention, New York Mets' fans: a very enticing trade target just became publicly available, according to the latest reports. And it is a game-changing talent, an All-Star shortstop that is excellent in the batter's box, in the field, and also in...

Sports Illustrated
56824980_thumbnail

Big Mets Energy: Can New Ownership Make Mets Less ... Metsy?

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 2h

Does winning make the Mets less Metsy? What about more money? We're about to find out.

