New York Mets

Newsday
Steve Cohen tweets he hopes to close on Mets purchase by Friday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 5, 2020 2:25 PM Newsday 2h

The Wilpons’ ownership of the Mets is down to its final hours. Incoming owner Steve Cohen wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he is hoping to close on his purchase of the team Friday, followed by an int

Mets Merized
Featured Post: Contracts the Mets Could Target on the Trade Market

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 28m

This offseason is going to be one of the most unpredictable we have ever seen in Major League Baseball, as franchises continue to grapple with the severe financial losses they sustained this seaso

Reflections On Baseball
Yankees: On The Albatross Of Stanton’s Contract And Bobby Bonilla

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

One way or another, the Yankees must find a way to relieve the team of Giancarlo Stanton's contract. Why not at least explore this approach?

Blogging Mets

IBWAA Names Freeman, Abreu MVPs

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

In the National League, Freeman outpaced Mookie Betts 1,587-1,173. Fernando Tatis, Jr. was third with 947 points. I had Abreu, Luke Voit and Bieber. You may also like ...

Mets Daddy

Steve Cohen’s First Day To-Do List

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

With reports the sale of the New York Mets being finalized, and with free agency having already begun, Steve Cohen has to hit the ground running. In light of that, here’s a helpful first day …

FanGraphs
Five Pieces of Advice for Steve Cohen and the Mets in 2021

by: Craig Edwards FanGraphs 2h

What should the Mets do this offseason?

CBS Sports

White Sox, Angels owners among four who opposed Steve Cohen's purchase of Mets, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson Nov 5, 2020 at 2:14 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 2h

The four owners who voted against Cohen's ownership bid are now known

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Guillermo Heredia

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Tweets