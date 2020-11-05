New York Mets
Francisco Lindor could ignite Steve Cohen’s first clash with Yankees
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 16m
Now the filet mignon gets served. Now we’ve reached the fireworks factory. We’re all fixing for a Yankees-Mets Hot Stove battle, thanks to the footing being even or downright flipping? Let’s
Joe Torre likes Mets' incoming owner Steve Cohen's passion | Newsday
by: o November 5, 2020 6:42 PM — Newsday 30m
Joe Torre was the Mets manager through some of the darkest times in franchise history from 1977-’81 and was the Yankees manager during their late 1990s-early 2000s dynasty. So the Hall of Famer knows
Featured Post: Contracts the Mets Could Target on the Trade Market
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3h
This offseason is going to be one of the most unpredictable we have ever seen in Major League Baseball, as franchises continue to grapple with the severe financial losses they sustained this seaso
Yankees: On The Albatross Of Stanton’s Contract And Bobby Bonilla
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4h
One way or another, the Yankees must find a way to relieve the team of Giancarlo Stanton's contract. Why not at least explore this approach?
IBWAA Names Freeman, Abreu MVPs
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 5h
In the National League, Freeman outpaced Mookie Betts 1,587-1,173. Fernando Tatis, Jr. was third with 947 points. I had Abreu, Luke Voit and Bieber. You may also like ...
Steve Cohen’s First Day To-Do List
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
With reports the sale of the New York Mets being finalized, and with free agency having already begun, Steve Cohen has to hit the ground running. In light of that, here’s a helpful first day …
Five Pieces of Advice for Steve Cohen and the Mets in 2021
by: Craig Edwards — FanGraphs 5h
What should the Mets do this offseason?
White Sox, Angels owners among four who opposed Steve Cohen's purchase of Mets, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson Nov 5, 2020 at 2:14 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 5h
The four owners who voted against Cohen's ownership bid are now known
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Guillermo Heredia
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 5h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
