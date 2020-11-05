New York Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Thomas Dilandri
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Thomas Dilandri OF 6-3 195 Home Schooled (NV) PG - Thomas Dilandri is a 2021 OF/RHP with a 6-3 195 lb. frame f...
Latest On Marcus Stroman
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 11m
Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of pitching in 2020 because of concerns over COVID-19, but that shouldn't stop the …
Marcus Stroman leaning toward rejecting Mets qualifying offer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Marcus Stroman’s return would fill a need in the Mets rotation, but at this point it appears more likely the right-hander will test free agency than accept the team’s one-year offer. The pitcher
Joe Torre likes Mets' incoming owner Steve Cohen's passion | Newsday
by: o November 5, 2020 6:42 PM — Newsday 3h
Joe Torre was the Mets manager through some of the darkest times in franchise history from 1977-’81 and was the Yankees manager during their late 1990s-early 2000s dynasty. So the Hall of Famer knows
Featured Post: Contracts the Mets Could Target on the Trade Market
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 6h
This offseason is going to be one of the most unpredictable we have ever seen in Major League Baseball, as franchises continue to grapple with the severe financial losses they sustained this seaso
Yankees: On The Albatross Of Stanton’s Contract And Bobby Bonilla
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 7h
One way or another, the Yankees must find a way to relieve the team of Giancarlo Stanton's contract. Why not at least explore this approach?
IBWAA Names Freeman, Abreu MVPs
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 7h
In the National League, Freeman outpaced Mookie Betts 1,587-1,173. Fernando Tatis, Jr. was third with 947 points. I had Abreu, Luke Voit and Bieber. You may also like ...
Steve Cohen’s First Day To-Do List
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
With reports the sale of the New York Mets being finalized, and with free agency having already begun, Steve Cohen has to hit the ground running. In light of that, here’s a helpful first day …
If the QO is turned down, I wonder what his market will look like in a market where teams are crying poor and then there’s compensation associated. It’s a calculated risk being taken.Where things stand with Marcus Stroman: https://t.co/HwypbgwismMinors
RT @sarahcpr: Phrase stop retweeting stuff that’s older than 60 seconds. Thank youTV / Radio Personality
Who should win the NL Cy Young award? 🔸 Jacob deGrom 🔸 Trevor Bauer 🔸 Yu Darvish See the results on Geico SportsNite! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUU62pd ➡️ @GetSpectrumTV / Radio Network
RT @NewsdaySports: Joe Torre likes passion of incoming #Mets owner Steve Cohen | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/w8uT5BA1yh https://t.co/fgD0vayuuaBeat Writer / Columnist
Just watched it the other night. Something to do for an hour and a half but that’s about it. Would have been more entertained re reading Fishsticks.Has anyone watched this Bill Murray-Rashida Jones movie yet? Any good? Two of my favorites.TV / Radio Personality
Joe Torre likes passion of incoming #Mets owner Steve Cohen | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/w8uT5BA1yhBlogger / Podcaster
