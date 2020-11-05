New York Mets
Report: Stroman leaning toward rejecting Mets' qualifying offer
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 2h
Marcus Stroman is leaning toward declining the New York Mets' qualifying offer and wants to pursue a multi-year contract in free agency, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.The Mets qualified Stroman earlier in the week, offering him a one-year, $1
#FlashbackFriday: The Time a Met was traded for himself
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 25m
So I never knew of this story but once I randomly stumbled upon it, I decided to do some more looking into it. In 1962, Cleveland and the Mets struck up a deal that would send the right handed catc…
Scouting Report - RHP - Andrew Painter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Andrew Painter RHP 6-6 220 Calvary Christian Acamedy (FL) Next On Deck - 12. Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian H...
Mets Rumors: Marcus Stroman Leading Toward Rejecting $18.9M Qualifying Offer
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 2h
After electing to sit out the 2020 season, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman may not be returning to the team. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the 29-year-old is "leaning toward rejecting" the team's $18...
Latest On Marcus Stroman
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of pitching in 2020 because of concerns over COVID-19, but that shouldn't stop the …
Marcus Stroman leaning toward rejecting Mets qualifying offer
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Marcus Stroman’s return would fill a need in the Mets rotation, but at this point it appears more likely the right-hander will test free agency than accept the team’s one-year offer. The pitcher
Joe Torre likes Mets' incoming owner Steve Cohen's passion | Newsday
by: o November 5, 2020 6:42 PM — Newsday 5h
Joe Torre was the Mets manager through some of the darkest times in franchise history from 1977-’81 and was the Yankees manager during their late 1990s-early 2000s dynasty. So the Hall of Famer knows
Featured Post: Contracts the Mets Could Target on the Trade Market
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 8h
This offseason is going to be one of the most unpredictable we have ever seen in Major League Baseball, as franchises continue to grapple with the severe financial losses they sustained this seaso
