New York Mets

Mets Junkies
#FlashbackFriday: The Time a Met was traded for himself

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 26m

So I never knew of this story but once I randomly stumbled upon it, I decided to do some more looking into it. In 1962, Cleveland and the Mets struck up a deal that would send the right handed catc…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Score
Report: Stroman leaning toward rejecting Mets' qualifying offer

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 2h

Marcus Stroman is leaning toward declining the New York Mets' qualifying offer and wants to pursue a multi-year contract in free agency, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.The Mets qualified Stroman earlier in the week, offering him a one-year, $1

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Andrew Painter

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Andrew Painter   RHP 6-6 220 Calvary Christian Acamedy (FL)     Next On Deck  -   12. Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian H...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Marcus Stroman Leading Toward Rejecting $18.9M Qualifying Offer

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 2h

After electing to sit out the 2020 season, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman may not be returning to the team.   Mike Puma of the  New York Post reported that the 29-year-old is "leaning toward rejecting" the team's $18...

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Marcus Stroman

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 3h

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of pitching in 2020 because of concerns over COVID-19, but that shouldn't stop the &hellip;

New York Post
Marcus Stroman leaning toward rejecting Mets qualifying offer

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Marcus Stroman’s return would fill a need in the Mets rotation, but at this point it appears more likely the right-hander will test free agency than accept the team’s one-year offer. The pitcher

Newsday
Joe Torre likes Mets' incoming owner Steve Cohen's passion | Newsday

by: o November 5, 2020 6:42 PM Newsday 5h

Joe Torre was the Mets manager through some of the darkest times in franchise history from 1977-’81 and was the Yankees manager during their late 1990s-early 2000s dynasty. So the Hall of Famer knows

Mets Merized
Featured Post: Contracts the Mets Could Target on the Trade Market

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8h

This offseason is going to be one of the most unpredictable we have ever seen in Major League Baseball, as franchises continue to grapple with the severe financial losses they sustained this seaso

