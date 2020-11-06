New York Mets
Mets Morning News for November 6, 2020
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets News: Three reasons Mallex Smith deserves a 2021 roster spot
by: Allen Settle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Mallex Smith was one of several veterans the New York Mets added to the organization this week. In 2021, he could have an important role. The New York Mets...
Mike's Mets - It All Begins Monday, but It Might End for Brodie
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 6m
By Mike Steffanos November 6, 2020 I've been a bit distracted by the election this week, but I was still quite happy to read in the Pos...
The Mets Offense is Sneaky Good
by: Ben Clemens — FanGraphs 7m
The Mets are looking to make a splash in free agency, but don't discount the team they've already assembled.
Mets Reflective Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 38m
The New York Mets Reflective 9TWENTY Adjustable Cap features a fully reflective crown and visor with an embroidered Mets logo at the front panels and an adjustable D-Ring closure at the rear.
Red Sox Bring Back Alex Cora as Manager
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 55m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network was the first to report on Friday morning that the Boston Red Sox were bringing back manager Alex Cora. It was widely reported on Thursday that it was down to Cora and Sa
Edwin Díaz Closes the Door
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Check out Edwin Díaz’s nastiest pitches and his best outings from the 2020 season.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jared Hughes
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
When will the Mets sale to Steve Cohen officially close? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On BNNY, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino shares his reporting on what's to come in the next few days as far as Steve Cohen closing his purchase of the New York ...
what in the **** hahahameanwhile, on fox business https://t.co/fGrhJdxuvZBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Would Be Wise to Ask About Nolan Arenado https://t.co/WzNZTb3rRo #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Jim Gosger, I’m told, has never looked better. 😉Happy Birthday to former @Mets Jim Gosger (78), John Candelaria (67) and Bubba Trammel (49). #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/Wd5lsZWpqyTV / Radio Personality
RT @Lesdoggg: I be hope I got his name right but I’m sure I didn’t! But I like him! He look like the only who is as worried as me lol!! https://t.co/2WvOC0ofJnBlogger / Podcaster
Also factoring into this conversation, told that highly-regarded SS prospect, Ronny Mauricio — turns 20 next April — is minimum three years away from being ready for #Mets. No minors this yr really hurt player development.As far as #Mets are concerned, when it comes to Francisco Lindor, talks could start at Gimenez-McNeil, as was mentioned to me. Lindor obv a game-changer, but SS also not among Mets’ top priorities at the jump (CF/SP/C). Have to think on that.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @martinonyc: The sale of the Mets to Steve Cohen is very close to closing and is fully expected to get done today, per sources.Blogger / Podcaster
