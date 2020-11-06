Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
56497404_thumbnail

New York Mets: Marcus Stroman ‘leaning towards rejecting’ the qualifying offer

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The success of the New York Mets' offseason will be dictated by how much they can improve their pitching, particularly the rotation. After Jacob deGrom (who is a Cy Young award finalist for the third year in a row) David Peterson and perhaps Steven...

Mets Merized
50101753_thumbnail

Now Carlos Beltran Deserves A Second Chance

by: Rich Mancuso Mets Merized Online 4m

I am one that has always believed in granting a second chance and that applies to two of the three culprits involved with the Houston Astros sign cheating scandal that rocked baseball.AJ Hinch

Elite Sports NY
49387877_thumbnail

The New York Mets are the perfect trade partner for Francisco Lindor

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 14m

The Cleveland Indians are looking to trade Francisco Lindor, and no team could offer a better package than the New York Mets.

Metro News
56853634_thumbnail

The deal is done: Steve Cohen closes on purchase of Mets for $2.4 billion

by: Robert Pozarycki Metro News 15m

Billionaire Steve Cohen completed his purchase of the New York Mets on Friday, closing a $2.4 billion deal with the team's previous owners, Fred and Jeff

LWOS Baseball
56853726_thumbnail

New York Mets: Looking at the Mets Pitching Staff in 2020

by: Matthew Rothman Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 22m

The New York Mets had a rough season and it began with getting very poor pitching from most of their starters and relief pitchers.

Mets Junkies
56853491_thumbnail

Another major concern about Lindor

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 31m

Writer Corné Hogeveen touched up on a major concern about Lindor in an earlier piece and with help of all of the comments from you guys, I was motivated to look at another major concern with tradin…

MLB: Mets.com
56693129_thumbnail

Mets finalize sale of team to Steve Cohen

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 39m

The Mets’ ownership change became official on Friday, as Steve Cohen closed his record $2.4 billion deal to purchase the team from Sterling Equities. Cohen intends to hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday to discuss the deal and his plans for...

Empire Sports Media
56853106_thumbnail

It’s official: Steve Cohen is the owner of the New York Mets!

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 49m

The New York Mets, after several months of negotiations, rumors, broken deals, and a little controversy are finally ready to start a new chapter. Steve Cohen announced via Twitter that the sale of the team has been finalized. 'It’s official, we are...

Gotham Baseball
56853037_thumbnail

A Grateful Gotham Goodbye To WFAN’s Joe Benigno

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 52m

I haven’t spoken to WFAN’s Joe Benigno in a long time, but I have listened to his show for pretty much every one of the 25 years he’s been on WFAN. We didn’t have a falling …

Tweets