Trevor Bauer: A Self-Promoting Misfit For Either The Mets Or Yankees
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Trevor Bauer has launched a self-promoting campaign guaranteeing he will sell himself to the highest bidder, no questions asked. Beware.
Sandy Alderson’s Mets knockout punch is telling power move: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 9m
Sandy Alderson was blindsided the last time he took a job with the Mets. He felt the owners had not made him fully aware of the financial devastation caused to the Wilpons by their association with
Mets’ New Owner Steve Cohen Gets To Work, Cleans House In Front Office
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 17m
Sandy Alderson will take over as team president and will now build the front office from scratch.
The Long Con ends: Uncle Steve2 “Baron” Cohen cleans house
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 28m
Well there’s this.. BREAKING: Steve Cohen cleaned house. Brodie Van Wagenen and his inner circle are gone. pic.twitter.com/pzyCOS14wB — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) November 6, 2020 and this I had to make it small to fit it, but here is Brodie Van...
New York Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen OUT as the team general manager
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 30m
Shortly after announcing that he is now officially the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen made his first tough decision. The team announced that Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen is leaving the organization. The...
Sleeper Signing: Arodys Vizcaino
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 46m
One of Brodie Van Wagenen’s last moves as the general manager of the New York Mets might be a very underrated one, with the acquisition of reliever Arodys Vizcaino. Vizcaino has had quite a decent …
Yankees Moving Minor League Affiliates To Somerset, Hudson Valley In 2021
by: J.J. Cooper — Baseball America 50m
According to multiple sources, the New York Yankees have informed the Trenton Thunder and Staten Island Yankees that they will no longer be Yankees affiliates in 2021 and beyond.
Mets clean house, part ways with several top executives
by: Andersen Pickard — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 53m
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen is among the five front office members leaving the team
