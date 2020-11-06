Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Ben Kudma

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Ben Kudrna   RHP 6-4 195 Blue Valley SW HS (KS)     PG  -   Ben Kudrna, RHP, Reds Midwest Scout Team   Kudrna’s start at WWBA ...

NBC Sports
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 9m

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides left the New York Mets on Friday less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen announced he completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team.

New York Post
Mets should target these front office superstars

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 56m

I’d say that Friday’s Mets news came right out of a script of “Billions,” featuring the Steve Cohen-inspired hedge-fund magnate Bobby Axelrod, except that it actually, eerily resembled the

Faith and Fear in Flushing
A Foxhole Player

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 56m

Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. And that baggage is part of Backmans legacy too.

Blogging Mets

Brodie Van Wagenen Fired on Cohen’s First Day as Owner

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 56m

Actually, new team president Sandy Alderson made the announcement once again doing the dirty work of a Mets owner! Just saying. You may also like ...

Mets Junkies
Free Agent Target: James Paxton

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

The New York Mets have always had great skill and or luck when it comes to developing pitching, however not so much with the left handers. Guys like Jon Niese and Steven Matz haven’t panned out the…

The New York Times
Steven Cohen, Justin Turner and Alex Cora Were All Shown Mercy on Friday

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

The era of outrage took a timeout as Steven Cohen took over the Mets, Alex Cora was rehired by the Red Sox and Justin Turner escaped punishment for a controversial on-field celebration.

WFAN
Mets’ New Owner Steve Cohen Gets To Work, Cleans House In Front Office

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4h

Sandy Alderson will take over as team president and will now build the front office from scratch.

