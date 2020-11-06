New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen Fired on Cohen’s First Day as Owner
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 57m
Actually, new team president Sandy Alderson made the announcement once again doing the dirty work of a Mets owner! Just saying. You may also like ...
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 9m
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides left the New York Mets on Friday less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen announced he completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team.
Mets should target these front office superstars
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 56m
I’d say that Friday’s Mets news came right out of a script of “Billions,” featuring the Steve Cohen-inspired hedge-fund magnate Bobby Axelrod, except that it actually, eerily resembled the
A Foxhole Player
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 56m
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. And that baggage is part of Backmans legacy too.
Scouting Report - RHP - Ben Kudma
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Ben Kudrna RHP 6-4 195 Blue Valley SW HS (KS) PG - Ben Kudrna, RHP, Reds Midwest Scout Team Kudrna’s start at WWBA ...
Free Agent Target: James Paxton
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The New York Mets have always had great skill and or luck when it comes to developing pitching, however not so much with the left handers. Guys like Jon Niese and Steven Matz haven’t panned out the…
Steven Cohen, Justin Turner and Alex Cora Were All Shown Mercy on Friday
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
The era of outrage took a timeout as Steven Cohen took over the Mets, Alex Cora was rehired by the Red Sox and Justin Turner escaped punishment for a controversial on-field celebration.
Mets’ New Owner Steve Cohen Gets To Work, Cleans House In Front Office
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 4h
Sandy Alderson will take over as team president and will now build the front office from scratch.
