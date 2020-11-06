New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Chase Burns
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Chase Burns RHP 6-4 215 Tennessee Baseball Prospect Journal - Burns is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-hander who throw...
Quick Hits: Mets, Lindor, Angels, Hill, Padres, Pirates
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets could go after Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade during the offseason, but the return might prove …
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides left the New York Mets on Friday less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen announced he completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team.
Mets should target these front office superstars
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4h
I’d say that Friday’s Mets news came right out of a script of “Billions,” featuring the Steve Cohen-inspired hedge-fund magnate Bobby Axelrod, except that it actually, eerily resembled the
A Foxhole Player
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
Welcome to A Met for All Seasons, a seriesin which we consider a given Met who played in a given season andwell, well see. And that baggage is part of Backmans legacy too.
Brodie Van Wagenen Fired on Cohen’s First Day as Owner
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 4h
Actually, new team president Sandy Alderson made the announcement once again doing the dirty work of a Mets owner! Just saying. You may also like ...
Free Agent Target: James Paxton
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
The New York Mets have always had great skill and or luck when it comes to developing pitching, however not so much with the left handers. Guys like Jon Niese and Steven Matz haven’t panned out the…
Steven Cohen, Justin Turner and Alex Cora Were All Shown Mercy on Friday
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 5h
The era of outrage took a timeout as Steven Cohen took over the Mets, Alex Cora was rehired by the Red Sox and Justin Turner escaped punishment for a controversial on-field celebration.
