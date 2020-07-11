Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 11/7/2020

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Good Morning. Happy Birthday Kris Benson and Glendon Rusch . Steve Cohen closes the sale, Sandy Alderson cleans house and COVID-19 forc...

Rising Apple

Mets cannot ignore their need for a top-level reliever this offseason

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

The New York Mets have several needs to address this winter. One they cannot ignore is the need for another trusted arm in the bullpen. Edwin Diaz was supe...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Steve Cohen Takes Over and Cleans House

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 29m

Good Morning, Mets fans!Friday was a big day in baseball, so let's dive right in!Latest Mets NewsSteve Cohen is officially the new owner of the New York Mets. He tweeted to confirm the sal

New York Post
Breaking down hits, misses of Brodie Van Wagenen’s Mets tenure

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

A look at Brodie Van Wagenen’s best and worst moves during his tenure as Mets GM, which ended Friday: Hits Jacob deGrom: Van Wagenen as GM oversaw the five-year extension worth $137.5 million his

MLB Trade Rumors
Quick Hits: Mets, Lindor, Angels, Hill, Padres, Pirates

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 8h

The Mets could go after Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade during the offseason, but the return might prove &hellip;

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Chase Burns

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 8h

  Chase Burns   RHP 6-4 215 Tennessee     Baseball Prospect Journal  -   Burns is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-hander who throw...

NBC Sports
Mets GM Van Wagenen, others out as Cohen takes over team

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 9h

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and many of his top aides left the New York Mets on Friday less than an hour after hedge fund manager Steve Cohen announced he completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the team.

New York Post
Mets should target these front office superstars

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 10h

I’d say that Friday’s Mets news came right out of a script of “Billions,” featuring the Steve Cohen-inspired hedge-fund magnate Bobby Axelrod, except that it actually, eerily resembled the

