MLB rumors: With Steve Cohen in charge, what would Mets be willing to give up for Indians’ Francisco Lindor? - nj.com
by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
New owner Steve Cohen wants to make a splash (and maybe stick it to Yankees).
15 names of interest for Mets' GM search
by: Anthony DiComo and Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 16m
most prominently, general
Noah Syndergaard ready to ‘win’ after drastic Mets changes
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 26m
The Steve Cohen era is officially underway and the new Mets owner already has Thor ready to roll. After Cohen on Friday closed the $2.4 billion deal with the Mets, which was promptly followed by an
Mets Cut To Fit Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 37m
Much like the actual Mets, this cap takes a bunch of things and slaps them together with no thought about how it works as a unit. Oh, Jeff McNeil had a great year? Let’s bring in Cano to play second. That sort of thing. The New York Mets Cut to...
How Yankees could potentially replace DJ LeMahieu: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 56m
The Yankees could sign DJ LeMahieu in the next few days. Or he could accept the $18.9 million qualifying offer before Wednesday’s deadline. Or he could reject the qualifying offer, but still come to
Why the Mets Should Be In No Rush to Replace Brodie Van Wagenen
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
Within hours of Steve Cohen officially taking over as owner of the New York Mets, he cleaned house. Ben Fadden says why he shouldn't rush to fill it back in.
METS ANNOUNCE BASEBALL OPERATIONS SENIOR LEADERSHIP DEPARTURES
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., November 6, 2020 -- The New York Mets today announced that Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagen...
MMO Roundtable: Worst Memories From the Wilpon Era
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 2h
A new era of Mets baseball is finally here.So, let's take one last look at the Wilpons, and say our formal goodbye, by sharing our worst Memories from the Wilpon era.Bear with us as we air
Mets should make a serious run to sign Masahiro Tanaka
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets need several starting rotation upgrades. Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka offers stability and dependability, which makes him an appealin...
