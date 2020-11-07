Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- NOW the New Mets World Begins

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 3h

Yesterday, November 6th, became a red letter day for the future of the New York Mets as Steve Cohen quickly funded his purchase and official...

MLB: Mets.com
15 names of interest for Mets' GM search

by: Anthony DiComo and Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 16m

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard ready to ‘win’ after drastic Mets changes

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 26m

The Steve Cohen era is officially underway and the new Mets owner already has Thor ready to roll. After Cohen on Friday closed the $2.4 billion deal with the Mets, which was promptly followed by an

The Mets Police
Mets Cut To Fit Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

Much like the actual Mets, this cap takes a bunch of things and slaps them together with no thought about how it works as a unit.  Oh, Jeff McNeil had a great year?  Let’s bring in Cano to play second.  That sort of thing. The New York Mets Cut to...

New York Post
How Yankees could potentially replace DJ LeMahieu: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 56m

The Yankees could sign DJ LeMahieu in the next few days. Or he could accept the $18.9 million qualifying offer before Wednesday’s deadline. Or he could reject the qualifying offer, but still come to

Prime Time Sports Talk
Why the Mets Should Be In No Rush to Replace Brodie Van Wagenen

by: Ben Fadden Prime Time Sports Talk 1h

Within hours of Steve Cohen officially taking over as owner of the New York Mets, he cleaned house. Ben Fadden says why he shouldn't rush to fill it back in.

Mack's Mets
METS ANNOUNCE BASEBALL OPERATIONS SENIOR LEADERSHIP DEPARTURES

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

    FLUSHING, N.Y., November 6, 2020 --   The New York Mets today announced that Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagen...

Mets Merized
MMO Roundtable: Worst Memories From the Wilpon Era

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 2h

A new era of Mets baseball is finally here.So, let's take one last look at the Wilpons, and say our formal goodbye, by sharing our worst Memories from the Wilpon era.Bear with us as we air

Rising Apple

Mets should make a serious run to sign Masahiro Tanaka

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The New York Mets need several starting rotation upgrades. Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka offers stability and dependability, which makes him an appealin...

