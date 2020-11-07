New York Mets
J.D. Davis and Andres Gimenez Could Headline Lindor Deal
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 40m
With the offseason fully underway, it's becoming abundantly clear the New York Mets are preparing for an extremely busy winter, which could result in a blockbuster trade that brings a superstar sh
Mets sale: What the offseason may hold for New York under new owner Steve Cohen - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 7, 2020 at 1:37 pm ET15 min read — CBS Sports 2m
The Mets have quite a bit of work to do this winter
Cohen Dismisses Front Office And Now Sandy Looks For A New General Manager By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 16m
Shortly after Steve Cohen assumed control of the Mets with his $2.4 billion purchase of the team it was announced that Brodie Van Wagenen and others including Omar Minaya would be leaving […]
Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves Brodie Van Wagenen’s old agency
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 24m
Jacob deGrom has left CAA and is now represented by the VC Sports Group, which also represents Mookie Betts among others, sources told The Post. DeGrom was long represented at CAA by Brodie Van
Where do things stand for manager Luis Rojas under the new Mets regime? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
John Harper talks about possible free agent spending for the New York Mets under new owner Steve Cohen, and what the future holds for current manager Luis Ro...
Yankees looking to relocate their Staten Island minor league squad: reports
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 2h
For the first time in over 60 years, New York City might be losing a professional baseball team.
Metstradamus - Steve Cohen Had A Busy First Couple Of Hours
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By metstradamus | November 6, 2020 4:27 pm First off, did we just witness swift, decisive leadership? Even with the caveat that Cohen h...
15 names of interest for Mets' GM search
by: Anthony DiComo and Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 3h
most prominently, general
