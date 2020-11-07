New York Mets
Free Agent Target: Jackie Bradley Jr
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Jackie Bradley Jr has been on Mets fans radar for quite a while now, and going into the 2021 season, it’s actually a realistic possibility that this could come to fruition. While it’s not ideal for…
Mets need to make things right with Carlos Beltran
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 6m
A.J. Hinch, who managed the 2017 Astros that treated baseball ethics like a dog treats yard grass, and who managed the 2019 Astros whom came five outs away from another title that may or may not have
Seriously, Dude, It's Not the Ballpark
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
There was a piece today by Daniel Kaplan today in The Athletic about Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets. My first instinct upon reading it...
MLB News: Left-Hander Robbie Ray Re-Signs With Toronto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays and left-handed starter Robbie Ray "are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal" for the 2021 season, per Passan's sources.Ray, 29,
Mets fans want new culture, mindset under Steve Cohen - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The Wilpons spent decades trying, and failing, to polish the Mets' public image while stubbornly holding onto old traditions like they meant something.
Sandy Alderson needs to hire a president of baseball operations for Steve Cohen's Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 7, 2020 2:20 PM — Newsday 2h
On the Mets’ official website, under the page called "Front Office Directory," the only text remaining says it all: "Check back soon for updated information." No kidding. Steve Cohen owns the Mets, Sa
Trade Packages for Francisco Lindor
by: Daniel Corrigan — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
The Indians will be looking to get something for their star shortstop. Dan Corrigan takes a look at a few trade packages for Francisco Lindor.
Mets360 - Dominic Smith has arrived
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Scott Ferguson November 7. 2020 On September 17th, the Mets were in a dire position. The game with the Phillies had been a back and f...
In other news... Being a fan of the @nyjets isn't easy. But at least those who are also fans of the @mets now have some reason for hope.TV / Radio Personality
RT @GaryCarterKid: Hey Phillie Phanatic 💚 !!! @Montreal_Expos @ExposNation @ExposBlog @expos_exposed @ExposFest @NacionExpos @Phillies @MLB 💙⚾️♥️ https://t.co/wZREy0ghJpBlogger / Podcaster
I don’t doubt the Wilpons loved the Mets. but their investment became a lifeline post-Madoff and they treated it as such. that’s no way to run a team and we all suffered for it. no mas.. #LFGM 🍎@MBrownstein89 @Metsmerized @StevenACohen2 I hear that, but it's worth remembering the Wilpons were fans, too. Major changes appear to be the intelligence to trust/empower baseball folks and wherewithal to let them spend. Not small things, as you know from my reporting.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
I personally want to give Rojas a shot. But I am open minded to hearing what the new front office wants. I want the leads of baseball ops making the decisions. If that means a new manager, that’s fine. I want them to have the autonomy to make those decisions. #MetsMets need to make things right with Carlos Beltran https://t.co/0yYoyYuSWh https://t.co/QSbXYjdiHQMinors
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra as Steve Cohen era began yesterday: https://t.co/g7x9wGcCsx @GMBVW is leaving the organization &I hope he succeeds. On a personal note, his encouragement & friendship helped me around my Dad's Death and I will never forget thatBeat Writer / Columnist
