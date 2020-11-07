New York Mets
Steve Cohen: There Won’t Be Any Grass Growing Under His Feet, Huh?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Steve Cohen, on his first official day as the Mets owner, took his vacuum cleaner out to act decisively in getting The Plan underway.
How tweet it is! Mets owner Steve Cohen solicits fans’ wish-lists
by: Dean Balsamini — New York Post 2h
"I would love to hear your ideas to make YOUR Mets experience better," tweeted the new King of Queens on Nov. 1, days before officially closing on his $2.4 billion purchase of the star-crossed
Seriously, Dude, It's Not the Ballpark
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
There was a piece today by Daniel Kaplan today in The Athletic about Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets. My first instinct upon reading it...
MLB News: Left-Hander Robbie Ray Re-Signs With Toronto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4h
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays and left-handed starter Robbie Ray "are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal" for the 2021 season, per Passan's sources.Ray, 29,
Free Agent Target: Jackie Bradley Jr
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
Jackie Bradley Jr has been on Mets fans radar for quite a while now, and going into the 2021 season, it’s actually a realistic possibility that this could come to fruition. While it’s not ideal for…
Mets fans want new culture, mindset under Steve Cohen - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The Wilpons spent decades trying, and failing, to polish the Mets' public image while stubbornly holding onto old traditions like they meant something.
Sandy Alderson needs to hire a president of baseball operations for Steve Cohen's Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 7, 2020 2:20 PM — Newsday 5h
On the Mets’ official website, under the page called "Front Office Directory," the only text remaining says it all: "Check back soon for updated information." No kidding. Steve Cohen owns the Mets, Sa
Trade Packages for Francisco Lindor
by: Daniel Corrigan — Prime Time Sports Talk 5h
The Indians will be looking to get something for their star shortstop. Dan Corrigan takes a look at a few trade packages for Francisco Lindor.
