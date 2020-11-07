New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Christian Little
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 24m
Christian Little RHP 6-4 205 Next On Deck - 21. Christian Little, RHP, Christian Brothers College Prep (HS) 6-foot-4, 210...
Mets’ front-office search is starting to heat up
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
New York Baseball Bizarro World: As Yankees Cry Poor, Mets Suddenly Flush With Cash And Possibilities
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 4h
George Springer? JT Realmuto? Trevor Bauer? Francisco Lindor? All of those possibilities are "in play" for the Mets.
Steve Cohen: There Won’t Be Any Grass Growing Under His Feet, Huh?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 6h
Steve Cohen, on his first official day as the Mets owner, took his vacuum cleaner out to act decisively in getting The Plan underway.
Seriously, Dude, It's Not the Ballpark
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 8h
There was a piece today by Daniel Kaplan today in The Athletic about Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets. My first instinct upon reading it...
MLB News: Left-Hander Robbie Ray Re-Signs With Toronto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 8h
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays and left-handed starter Robbie Ray "are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal" for the 2021 season, per Passan's sources.Ray, 29,
Free Agent Target: Jackie Bradley Jr
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 8h
Jackie Bradley Jr has been on Mets fans radar for quite a while now, and going into the 2021 season, it’s actually a realistic possibility that this could come to fruition. While it’s not ideal for…
Mets fans want new culture, mindset under Steve Cohen - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9h
The Wilpons spent decades trying, and failing, to polish the Mets' public image while stubbornly holding onto old traditions like they meant something.
Tweets
I think Rick Santorum is wearing classic canvas Chucks on set. Worth a few approval points. #CNNBeat Writer / Columnist
The best and worst moves of Brodie Van Wagenen's tenure as Mets GM https://t.co/7yF2yxney2TV / Radio Network
RT @timbhealey: Central Park is absolutely mobbed this afternoon. People break out into cheers every time they remember Steve Cohen bought the Mets, it seems.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @theScoreBet: Cyclones (-14.0) fail to cover, but pick up the win over Baylor in a thriller. 🚨 Over bettors (47.5) earn some 💰 as well. ✅ https://t.co/GgRid4zsQSNewspaper / Magazine
Here’s an idea leave Toronto permanently. Do we really need Canadian teams in North American sports.As the Toronto Raptors search for a temporary home for the 2020-21 season, the city of Nashville has reportedly emerged as a possibility https://t.co/1yvktKd1Vz https://t.co/GA44oZDZkaBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Some front-office names for the Mets to consider: https://t.co/9GL5bFXhFnBeat Writer / Columnist
