Mets Trade Target: Ramon Laureano
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 41m
This would be a dream scenario, in my opinion. Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics is no slouch when it comes to holding down ground in centerfield. The right handed outfielder also has a decen…
Scouting Report - RHP - Christian Little
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Christian Little RHP 6-4 205 Next On Deck - 21. Christian Little, RHP, Christian Brothers College Prep (HS) 6-foot-4, 210...
Mets’ front-office search is starting to heat up
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6h
Visit the post for more.
New York Baseball Bizarro World: As Yankees Cry Poor, Mets Suddenly Flush With Cash And Possibilities
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 6h
George Springer? JT Realmuto? Trevor Bauer? Francisco Lindor? All of those possibilities are "in play" for the Mets.
Steve Cohen: There Won’t Be Any Grass Growing Under His Feet, Huh?
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 8h
Steve Cohen, on his first official day as the Mets owner, took his vacuum cleaner out to act decisively in getting The Plan underway.
Seriously, Dude, It's Not the Ballpark
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 10h
There was a piece today by Daniel Kaplan today in The Athletic about Steve Cohen's purchase of the Mets. My first instinct upon reading it...
MLB News: Left-Hander Robbie Ray Re-Signs With Toronto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 10h
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays and left-handed starter Robbie Ray "are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal" for the 2021 season, per Passan's sources.Ray, 29,
Free Agent Target: Jackie Bradley Jr
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 10h
Jackie Bradley Jr has been on Mets fans radar for quite a while now, and going into the 2021 season, it’s actually a realistic possibility that this could come to fruition. While it’s not ideal for…
Mets Trade Target: Ramon Laureano by @TheBrooklynGem #Mets #LGM #Athletics #MetsJunkies #MLBNHotStove #MLB #HotStove https://t.co/CPGQ3BJFAoBlog / Website
