MLB rumors: Cleveland hoping Mets are in on Francisco Lindor; Jackie Bradley Jr. market heating up - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 8, 2020 at 4:22 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 41m
Here's what's buzzing around MLB as we move deeper into the offseason
The Cleveland Indians will likely trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, but with plenty of suitors, it's hard to say which team will be lucky enough to land the star.
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Jacob deGrom
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 17m
What more can we say about Jacob deGrom? The New York Mets ace put up another Cy Young caliber season in the shortened 2020 season. Unfortunately, unlike the last two years, deGrom is not the front runner for the Cy Young as he will likely finish...
Steve Cohen introduction: Tuesday, 12:30 ET
by: Andy Werle — MLB: Mets 44m
New Mets owner and CEO Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson will hold a virtual introductory press conference on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET. It will air live on Mets.com as well as the Mets' Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels. Cohen...
Report: Indians Would “Love” for Mets to Inquire on Lindor
by: Jordan Grossman — Mets Merized Online 2h
Jon Morosi of MLB Network is reporting that Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to be traded this offseason, and Cleveland wants the Mets heavily involved.Morosi notes that a t
Who will Sandy Alderson hire to be the next GM of the Mets? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino joins the BNNY panel to answer a few questions about new Mets team president Sandy Alderson. Who will he hire as GM, and what wi...
