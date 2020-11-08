New York Mets
Mets about to get first look at Steve Cohen as owner
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 37m
An introduction of the Mets’ new regime to the fan base will come Tuesday afternoon with a Zoom press conference. Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are scheduled on the call,
Olney: “Safe Bet” National League Readopts DH in 2021
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Buster Olney of ESPN (paywall), "unless the MLB and players' union animus erupts to the point of complete dysfunction" this offseason, it's a "safe bet" the National League will reado
Evaluating Brodie Van Wagenen's memorable tenure as Mets GM
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1h
It was shocking to many when the New York Mets hired agent Brodie Van Wagenen as their general manager in October 2018. A little over two years later, he left the organization following the first move from new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy...
New York Mets: Steve Cohen cleans house immediately
by: Edward Lennon — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
It did not take long for Steve Cohen to clean house after he purchased the New York Mets. The baseball world was rattled and confused by the New York Mets ...
New Mets owner Steve Cohen set to introduce himself to fans Tuesday
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 4h
Mets fans have been reading about Steve Cohen for months, but outside of a few quotes and statements, haven't seen the new Mets owner on video. That all
Indians 'would love for Mets to be heavily involved' in Francisco Lindor trade?
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4h
The Cleveland Indians will likely trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, but with plenty of suitors, it's hard to say which team will be lucky enough to land the star.
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Jacob deGrom
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 4h
What more can we say about Jacob deGrom? The New York Mets ace put up another Cy Young caliber season in the shortened 2020 season. Unfortunately, unlike the last two years, deGrom is not the front runner for the Cy Young as he will likely finish...
MLB rumors: Cleveland hoping Mets are in on Francisco Lindor; Jackie Bradley Jr. market heating up - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Nov 8, 2020 at 4:22 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Here's what's buzzing around MLB as we move deeper into the offseason
