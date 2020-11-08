Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Sandy Shows Who's the Boss

by: Uranus Happens Talkin' Mets 20m

Mike Silva reacts to Sandy Alderson's Friday afternoon purge of the front office. Hear his thoughts on recent media narratives surrounding he new era of Mets ownership. He also gives a message to Steve Cohen and a lesson to be learned from last year's

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Gunnar Hogland

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Gunnar Hogland   RHP 6-5 210 Ole Miss     Lookout Landing  -   Gunnar Hoglund isn’t going to give you the highlight reel rad...

MLB Trade Rumors
AL East Notes: Shoemaker, Rays, Mets, Dominguez, O’s

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker is drawing interest from multiple teams in free agency, MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweets, including the Red &hellip;

Mets Junkies
Mets Trade Target: Tyler Glasnow

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 2h

Tampa Bay has three top pitching prospects ready to step up in 2021; The screwball throwing Brent Honeywell, two-way player Brendan McKay, and Shane McClanahan who has the upside of a # 3 starter o…

Mike's Mets
Why Winning by Losing Wouldn't Be the Right Call

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

If you missed it, Saturday's post  on this blog was a rebuttal to a Daniel Kaplan article on The Athletic  site that took a pretty negative ...

New York Post
Mets about to get first look at Steve Cohen as owner

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

An introduction of the Mets’ new regime to the fan base will come Tuesday afternoon with a Zoom press conference. Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are scheduled on the call,

Mets Merized
Olney: “Safe Bet” National League Readopts DH in 2021

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4h

According to Buster Olney of ESPN (paywall), "unless the MLB and players' union animus erupts to the point of complete dysfunction" this offseason, it's a "safe bet" the National League will reado

The Score
Evaluating Brodie Van Wagenen's memorable tenure as Mets GM

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 5h

It was shocking to many when the New York Mets hired agent Brodie Van Wagenen as their general manager in October 2018. A little over two years later, he left the organization following the first move from new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy...

