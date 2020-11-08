New York Mets
Sandy Shows Who's the Boss
by: Uranus Happens — Talkin' Mets 20m
Mike Silva reacts to Sandy Alderson's Friday afternoon purge of the front office. Hear his thoughts on recent media narratives surrounding he new era of Mets ownership. He also gives a message to Steve Cohen and a lesson to be learned from last year's
Scouting Report - RHP - Gunnar Hogland
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Gunnar Hogland RHP 6-5 210 Ole Miss Lookout Landing - Gunnar Hoglund isn’t going to give you the highlight reel rad...
AL East Notes: Shoemaker, Rays, Mets, Dominguez, O’s
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Right-hander Matt Shoemaker is drawing interest from multiple teams in free agency, MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweets, including the Red …
Mets Trade Target: Tyler Glasnow
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 2h
Tampa Bay has three top pitching prospects ready to step up in 2021; The screwball throwing Brent Honeywell, two-way player Brendan McKay, and Shane McClanahan who has the upside of a # 3 starter o…
Why Winning by Losing Wouldn't Be the Right Call
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
If you missed it, Saturday's post on this blog was a rebuttal to a Daniel Kaplan article on The Athletic site that took a pretty negative ...
Mets about to get first look at Steve Cohen as owner
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
An introduction of the Mets’ new regime to the fan base will come Tuesday afternoon with a Zoom press conference. Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson are scheduled on the call,
Olney: “Safe Bet” National League Readopts DH in 2021
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4h
According to Buster Olney of ESPN (paywall), "unless the MLB and players' union animus erupts to the point of complete dysfunction" this offseason, it's a "safe bet" the National League will reado
Evaluating Brodie Van Wagenen's memorable tenure as Mets GM
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 5h
It was shocking to many when the New York Mets hired agent Brodie Van Wagenen as their general manager in October 2018. A little over two years later, he left the organization following the first move from new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy...
.@NYNJHarper tells @CWilliamson44 that the Mets could get Francisco Lindor... without giving up the likes of Dom Smith or Pete Alonso 👇TV / Radio Network
"Van Wagenen had more misses than hits, and some of those misses could come back to haunt the Mets in a big way" Looking at Brodie Van Wagenen's legacy with the Mets https://t.co/y9N4q6pRUuTV / Radio Network
RT @NYNJHarper: Discussing my Mets Bold Predictions column on SNY SportsNite at 11: Springer, Lindor, Stroman, etc. And what should we expect from Steve Cohen on Tuesday? With @CWilliamson44 and @emacSNY. Here's the column, ICYMI: https://t.co/oVQa7a5IiGTV / Radio Network
RT @john_jastremski: Talking some Giants D, Leonard Williams & a bold Mets offseason prediction with @emacSNY on @SNYtv in a little bit.TV / Radio Network
Discussing my Mets Bold Predictions column on SNY SportsNite at 11: Springer, Lindor, Stroman, etc. And what should we expect from Steve Cohen on Tuesday? With @CWilliamson44 and @emacSNY. Here's the column, ICYMI: https://t.co/oVQa7a5IiGBeat Writer / Columnist
AL East Notes: Shoemaker, Rays, Mets, Dominguez, O's https://t.co/iUDwggiaMkBlogger / Podcaster
