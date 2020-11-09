Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

NBC Sports
56922369_thumbnail

Rays’ Arozarena wins Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 24m

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena won the Babe Ruth award as the postseasons Most Valuable Player.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

SNY Mets

How the Mets could land Francisco Lindor and still keep Pete Alonso and Dom Smith | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12m

On SportsNite, SNY's John Harper joins Chris Williamson to discuss how the Mets could be patient and work out a deal to land star shortstop Francisco Lindor ...

Newsday
56922807_thumbnail

Omar Minaya thanks the Wilpons, Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 9, 2020 4:17 PM Newsday 13m

Longtime Mets executive and Queens resident Omar Minaya, who lost his job last week after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team became official, issued a goodbye to the Mets on Monday, mentioning many of

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

New York Mets: The search for a head of baseball operations and a GM is on!

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 25m

With Steve Cohen officialized as the New York Mets' owner last week, the team can now, finally, direct all of its resources to find both a president of baseball operations and a general manager to work under new team president Sandy Alderson, who is...

Mets Junkies
56921393_thumbnail

Mets Trade Target: Zach Plesac

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

While the Mets may or may not be in talks with Cleveland for Lindor, I think Plesac is the player they should be shooting for. The young righty fills an immediate need over Lindor at shortstop, whi…

nj.com
56920529_thumbnail

Theo Epstein? David Stearns? 9 names to watch in Mets front office search - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Steve Cohen cleaned out the Mets front office within hours of taking over as owner. Here’s who could be hired to fill major roles.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
56918685_thumbnail

| Mack's Mets

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  By  David Groveman , November 9, 2020 Last month I analyzed the Met farm system and reviewed 10 case studies of starting pitchers who have...

New York Post
56917685_thumbnail

George Springer can be Mets’ Bernie Williams and should be priority: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

What Steve Cohen offers Mets fans are possibilities. Which considering the recent past, in particular, is finding out you are Billy Ray Valentine in “Trading Places” or Jamil Malik in

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets