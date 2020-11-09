New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Irving Carter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Irving Carter RHP 6-4 200 Boynton Beach, Florida Home schooled @Irvcarter42 Prospect Worldwide - Irving Carter – RHP: ...
Scouting Report - RHP - Jackson Jobe
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
Jackson Jobe RHP 6-2 190 @jacksonwjobe Prospect Worldwide - Jackson Jobe – RHP: If you like nasty breaking balls, ...
Keith Hernandez + Doug Williams talk Mets under Steve Cohen + Sandy Alderson | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 8m
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez take a close look at the all-new Mets under Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson. They examine all kinds of offseason possibilities,...
Boras: Mets Are “A New Apple in NY”
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 16m
With the General Manager meetings cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hot stove will have to wait a bit longer for some flashy news. That news hopefully will occur at the Winter
Howie Rose: There are plans for more Mets numbers to be retired
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 41m
In a tweet, Howie Rose said “There are and have been plans for more number retirements and inductees into the Mets Hall of Fame. Obviously, as always, all plans moving forward will be presented for approval to ownership. I would imagine Steve Cohen...
The Indians reportedly want the Mets to be involved in Lindor sweepstakes
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Last week, Bob Nightengale reported that the Cleveland Indians have every intention to trade Francisco Lindor, their All-Star shortstop. He's getting expensive (he earned the prorated sum of $17 million in 2020 and could earn more than $21 million...
The biggest questions facing Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Finally, the savior shall speak. Steve Cohen, who officially completed his $2.475 billion purchase of the Mets from the Wilpons on Friday, will hold a Zoom news conference Tuesday with his new team
Omar Minaya thanks the Wilpons, Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 9, 2020 4:17 PM — Newsday 3h
Longtime Mets executive and Queens resident Omar Minaya, who lost his job last week after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team became official, issued a goodbye to the Mets on Monday, mentioning many of
Rays’ Arozarena wins Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena won the Babe Ruth award as the postseasons Most Valuable Player.
