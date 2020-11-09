Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Don’t support the Wilpons! Watch Uncle Steve2’s presser on Mets Youtube!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

A reminder that the Wilpons still own one of the regional sports cable networks.   Uncle Steve2 does not own that.  He owns a baseball team. True boycotters like you won’t want to watch the cable channel.  Here directly from Steve2 at the Official...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Jackson Jobe

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7m

  Jackson Jobe      RHP 6-2 190   @jacksonwjobe   Prospect Worldwide  -   Jackson Jobe – RHP: If you like nasty breaking balls, ...

SNY Mets

Keith Hernandez + Doug Williams talk Mets under Steve Cohen + Sandy Alderson | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 8m

Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez take a close look at the all-new Mets under Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson. They examine all kinds of offseason possibilities,...

Mets Merized
Boras: Mets Are “A New Apple in NY”

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 16m

With the General Manager meetings cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hot stove will have to wait a bit longer for some flashy news. That news hopefully will occur at the Winter

The Mets Police
Howie Rose: There are plans for more Mets numbers to be retired

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41m

In a tweet, Howie Rose said “There are and have been plans for more number retirements and inductees into the Mets Hall of Fame. Obviously, as always, all plans moving forward will be presented for approval to ownership. I would imagine Steve Cohen...

Empire Sports Media
The Indians reportedly want the Mets to be involved in Lindor sweepstakes

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Last week, Bob Nightengale reported that the Cleveland Indians have every intention to trade Francisco Lindor, their All-Star shortstop. He's getting expensive (he earned the prorated sum of $17 million in 2020 and could earn more than $21 million...

New York Post
The biggest questions facing Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

Finally, the savior shall speak. Steve Cohen, who officially completed his $2.475 billion purchase of the Mets from the Wilpons on Friday, will hold a Zoom news conference Tuesday with his new team

Newsday
Omar Minaya thanks the Wilpons, Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 9, 2020 4:17 PM Newsday 3h

Longtime Mets executive and Queens resident Omar Minaya, who lost his job last week after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team became official, issued a goodbye to the Mets on Monday, mentioning many of

NBC Sports
Rays’ Arozarena wins Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena won the Babe Ruth award as the postseasons Most Valuable Player.

