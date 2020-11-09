New York Mets
Devin Williams, Kyle Lewis Win Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
For the first time since Craig Kimbrel took home the honors with Atlanta in 2010, a relief pitcher has been named Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.Right-handed r
Scott Boras drooling over Mets’ MLB free-agency potential
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Even in the absence of the MLB general managers’ meetings this year due to the pandemic, Scott Boras is willing to assess the Mets’ shopping potential. The super-agent often uses supermarket
Notre Dame/Clemson, Steve Cohen’s Mets
by: WGBB — Sports Talk 1240 1h
Yankees could lose DJ LeMahieu to Mets or Red Sox in MLB free agency
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2h
Two years ago, there was no qualifying offer for DJ LeMahieu to consider. He was coming off a decent, if unspectacular, season with the Rockies and was mentioned in the same category with another free
Minaya gracious as he says goodbye to Mets
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 2h
Longtime Mets executive Omar Minaya, who was among the cuts the team made last week as part of an overhaul of the front office under new owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson, issued a statement on Monday in which he wished...
Scouting Report - RHP - Jackson Jobe
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Jackson Jobe RHP 6-2 190 @jacksonwjobe Prospect Worldwide - Jackson Jobe – RHP: If you like nasty breaking balls, ...
Keith Hernandez + Doug Williams talk Mets under Steve Cohen + Sandy Alderson | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez take a close look at the all-new Mets under Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson. They examine all kinds of offseason possibilities,...
Howie Rose: There are plans for more Mets numbers to be retired
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
In a tweet, Howie Rose said “There are and have been plans for more number retirements and inductees into the Mets Hall of Fame. Obviously, as always, all plans moving forward will be presented for approval to ownership. I would imagine Steve Cohen...
this hire just keeps looking better and betterChicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February and charged with DUI a day before the team hired him, according to court records obtained by ESPN. News with @pinepaula and @MoynihanCharles: https://t.co/C1lHlik4ZlBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's blatantly obvious that baseball is better when Black athletes are playing it, as Mets fans know from seeing @STR0, @TheRealSmith2_, @cgrand3, and @LaTroyHawkins32—among many others—play it. If you're questioning why this matters, you're telling on yourself.Some are asking the purpose of mentioning that both Rookies of the Year are Black for the first time since 1984. MLB has openly acknowledged its desire to attract more Black players, and Williams and Lewis represent progress on that front.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets shouldn’t do it, nor should they have to include one of Dom Smith or Pete Alonso to get Francisco Lindor Not in this marketOn BNNY, @DougWilliamsSNY, @BobbyValentine, @AnthonyMcCarron, and @Anthony_Recker discuss whether the Mets should try to acquire Francisco Lindor: https://t.co/uFduI994jU https://t.co/QKG2SqNQMAMinors
-
On BNNY, @DougWilliamsSNY, @BobbyValentine, @AnthonyMcCarron, and @Anthony_Recker discuss whether the Mets should try to acquire Francisco Lindor: https://t.co/uFduI994jUTV / Radio Network
-
Five questions for Steve Cohen and five for Sandy Alderson. What questions do you have for them? https://t.co/3tt0OyJ9roBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheBrooklynGem: 2020 Predictions & What actually happened by @AngelinachuXD on @MetsJunkies #Mets #LGM #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter https://t.co/89zyD3C6rIBlog / Website
