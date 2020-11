It's blatantly obvious that baseball is better when Black athletes are playing it, as Mets fans know from seeing @ STR0 , @ TheRealSmith2_ , @ cgrand3 , and @ LaTroyHawkins32 —among many others—play it. If you're questioning why this matters, you're telling on yourself.

Some are asking the purpose of mentioning that both Rookies of the Year are Black for the first time since 1984. MLB has openly acknowledged its desire to attract more Black players, and Williams and Lewis represent progress on that front.