New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Free Agent Target: Lance Lynn

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 57m

Yes, we’ve been writing about a ton of possibilities on Mets Junkies and I shouldn’t have to say that I expect the Mets to sign and trade for each and every one of these guys but… I don’t exp…

Mets Junkies
8-10 teams have shown interest in Morton

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 25m

According to MLB.com, 8 to 10 teams have expressed interest in free agent starter Charlie Morton. The Mets should be one of the teams who have interrest in the 37 year old righty. Morton is a great…

Amazin' Avenue
How to watch the Mets’ introduction of owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The new regime is having a press conference at 12:30 PM EST on Tuesday.

New York Post
Scott Boras drooling over Mets’ MLB free-agency potential

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Even in the absence of the MLB general managers’ meetings this year due to the pandemic, Scott Boras is willing to assess the Mets’ shopping potential. The super-agent often uses supermarket

Sports Talk 1240

Notre Dame/Clemson, Steve Cohen’s Mets

by: WGBB Sports Talk 1240 3h

New York Post
Yankees could lose DJ LeMahieu to Mets or Red Sox in MLB free agency

by: Dan Martin New York Post 4h

Two years ago, there was no qualifying offer for DJ LeMahieu to consider. He was coming off a decent, if unspectacular, season with the Rockies and was mentioned in the same category with another free

MLB: Mets.com
Minaya gracious as he says goodbye to Mets

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 4h

Longtime Mets executive Omar Minaya, who was among the cuts the team made last week as part of an overhaul of the front office under new owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson, issued a statement on Monday in which he wished...

Mets Merized
Devin Williams, Kyle Lewis Win Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4h

For the first time since Craig Kimbrel took home the honors with Atlanta in 2010, a relief pitcher has been named Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.Right-handed r

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Jackson Jobe

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

  Jackson Jobe      RHP 6-2 190   @jacksonwjobe   Prospect Worldwide  -   Jackson Jobe – RHP: If you like nasty breaking balls, ...

