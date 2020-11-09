New York Mets
8-10 teams have shown interest in Morton
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 25m
According to MLB.com, 8 to 10 teams have expressed interest in free agent starter Charlie Morton. The Mets should be one of the teams who have interrest in the 37 year old righty. Morton is a great…
How to watch the Mets’ introduction of owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The new regime is having a press conference at 12:30 PM EST on Tuesday.
Scott Boras drooling over Mets’ MLB free-agency potential
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Even in the absence of the MLB general managers’ meetings this year due to the pandemic, Scott Boras is willing to assess the Mets’ shopping potential. The super-agent often uses supermarket
Notre Dame/Clemson, Steve Cohen’s Mets
by: WGBB — Sports Talk 1240 3h
Yankees could lose DJ LeMahieu to Mets or Red Sox in MLB free agency
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 4h
Two years ago, there was no qualifying offer for DJ LeMahieu to consider. He was coming off a decent, if unspectacular, season with the Rockies and was mentioned in the same category with another free
Minaya gracious as he says goodbye to Mets
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 4h
Longtime Mets executive Omar Minaya, who was among the cuts the team made last week as part of an overhaul of the front office under new owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson, issued a statement on Monday in which he wished...
Devin Williams, Kyle Lewis Win Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4h
For the first time since Craig Kimbrel took home the honors with Atlanta in 2010, a relief pitcher has been named Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America.Right-handed r
Scouting Report - RHP - Jackson Jobe
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Jackson Jobe RHP 6-2 190 @jacksonwjobe Prospect Worldwide - Jackson Jobe – RHP: If you like nasty breaking balls, ...
