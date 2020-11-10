New York Mets
Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 11: Ding Dong Brodie’s Gone
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Merized Online 2h
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0u284a2JP8ah13nBpsIGFk?si=jPwMNqlaTbe7KSo19RC7CQHappy Monday, Mets fans! We're back with another exciting edition of Pleasant Good Evening! This week, Jack and Sam
Mets’ Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson press conference: New owner talks free agency, trades, more | LIVE UPDATES - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 17m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion, hired Sandy Alderson as team president and fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher David Peterson
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 23m
The New York Mets desperately needed starting rotation depth early in the season, and they turned to rookie left-hander David Peterson. He stepped into the role and became the second most consistent pitcher behind Jacob deGrom in the starting...
Mets Trade Rumors: Indians want to make a Francisco Lindor deal
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The latest New York Mets trade rumors involve the Cleveland Indians' front office desire for the Mets to negotiate a trade for Francisco Lindor this winter...
The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Ariel Jurado
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Phillips | November 9, 2020 10:08 am Player Review: Ariel Jurado 2020 Stats: 1 Start, 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Reco...
Steve Cohen’s Biggest First Year Challenge With The Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Mets fans are besides themselves right now. They went from literally the worst owner in all of pro sports to someone who promises to be the best. Right now, Mets fans are anticipating a whirlwind o…
Trevor Bauer is a good fit for the Mets
by: John Fox — Mets 360 3h
The Mets starting rotation needs to be upgraded and fortified for the 2021 season. The 2020 rotation figured to be a strong point before last season, then the combination of Zack Wheeler departing …
Every team should be trying to sign George Springer
by: Kenny Kelly — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 3h
Springer is clearly the best outfielder on the market
Aaaand, as of now, the White Sox are out of the Marcus Stroman sweepstakesHere is the full Stroman thread... https://t.co/8nxWzLYRslBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They just don't make stylish lefthanders like they used to.Rookie of the Year Spotlight: Jon Matlack @Mets went 15-10 w 2.32 ERA in 244 IP to win the '72 NL RoY. Underrated, he won 125 in career & led all NL hurlers w 9.1 WAR in '74. Who remembers Matlack? Read more about him in his @sabr bio https://t.co/YJwrbHqnTU https://t.co/YySrUtsTGfTV / Radio Network
-
RT @RichardStaff: Oh come on, who the hell booked this?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here is the Cohen Approved viewing method for today’s presser. https://t.co/cr0OBVr4zj There is no reason to support WilponVision or WilponBlog when you can get Official Steve Cohen Information from the Mets! https://t.co/cr0OBVr4zjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BartAndHahn: COMING UP: Only one hour and a ton to get to! We want to hear your thoughts on the #Jets loss and Steve Cohen and the #Mets! Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/5isu7RQDBV or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers at 12 after @DCRonESPN https://t.co/ZHLFc2gNKlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: Look at that conveniently placed orange and blue hat on @BauerOutage #Mets https://t.co/MDjsj4fWKwBlogger / Podcaster
