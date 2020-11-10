Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Sports Daily - Mike Phillips' Mets Player Review Series: Ariel Jurado

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  By  Mike Phillips  |  November 9, 2020 10:08 am Player Review:   Ariel Jurado 2020 Stats:  1 Start, 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Reco...

Mets’ Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson press conference: New owner talks free agency, trades, more | LIVE UPDATES - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets for more than $2.4 billion, hired Sandy Alderson as team president and fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher David Peterson

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 24m

The New York Mets desperately needed starting rotation depth early in the season, and they turned to rookie left-hander David Peterson. He stepped into the role and became the second most consistent pitcher behind Jacob deGrom in the starting...

Mets Trade Rumors: Indians want to make a Francisco Lindor deal

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The latest New York Mets trade rumors involve the Cleveland Indians' front office desire for the Mets to negotiate a trade for Francisco Lindor this winter...

Pleasant Good Evening Podcast Episode 11: Ding Dong Brodie’s Gone

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 2h

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0u284a2JP8ah13nBpsIGFk?si=jPwMNqlaTbe7KSo19RC7CQHappy Monday, Mets fans! We're back with another exciting edition of Pleasant Good Evening! This week, Jack and Sam

Steve Cohen’s Biggest First Year Challenge With The Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

Mets fans are besides themselves right now. They went from literally the worst owner in all of pro sports to someone who promises to be the best. Right now, Mets fans are anticipating a whirlwind o…

Trevor Bauer is a good fit for the Mets

by: John Fox Mets 360 3h

The Mets starting rotation needs to be upgraded and fortified for the 2021 season. The 2020 rotation figured to be a strong point before last season, then the combination of Zack Wheeler departing …

Every team should be trying to sign George Springer

by: Kenny Kelly SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 3h

Springer is clearly the best outfielder on the market

