New York Mets

Baseball America
Binghamton, Brooklyn Survive As Mets Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliates

by: J.J. Cooper Baseball America 56m

The Mets announced their four MiLB affiliates for 2021 and beyond. In the announcement Brooklyn moves up from the New York-Penn League while Binghamton, once thought to be in danger, also survived.

Yardbarker
Mets likely to keep Luis Rojas as manager

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 11m

The New York Mets have a new owner and team president, but the club's manager seems set to keep his job through the start of next season. 

Mets Merized
Four Takeaways From Steve Cohen’s Introductory Press Conference

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 12m

It's morning again in Flushing.A new era of New York Mets baseball began on Tuesday with owner Steve Cohen's introductory press conference over Zoom. Team president Sandy Alderson refamiliariz

Amazin' Avenue
Highlights from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson’s introductory Mets press conference

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

Sandy and Steve have given us all a lot to think about for the coming weeks.

SNY Mets

Steve Cohen's best moments from his introductory press conference as the new owner of the Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 18m

In his introductory news conference, the Mets' newest owner Steve Cohen addressed a wide variety of questions surrounding why he wanted to purchase the franc...

New York Post
Tony La Russa DUI backlash begins with Marcus Stroman

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 19m

You can cross one team off of Marcus Stroman’s possible landing spots if he declines the Mets’ qualifying offer. The right-hander is one of the top arms on the free-agent market but it

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Franklyn Kilome

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 23m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

The Ringer
Steve Cohen Finally Owns the Mets. Will Fans Now Get What They Want?

by: Katie Baker The Ringer 26m

The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he’s always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.

The Score
Cohen will be disappointed if Mets don't win World Series in '3-5 years'

by: theScore Staff The Score 38m

Steve Cohen made his first major public appearance as the New York Mets' owner when he held court at a press conference Tuesday.He touched on a number of hot-button topics, but it all came back to his desire to field a competitive team. While he...

